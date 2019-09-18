Loyiso Dotwana lays down the law

Defeat in their own backyard will not be worth contemplating for the Isuzu Southern Kings when they face Cardiff Blues in their opening Guinness PRO14 clash on September 28.



Kings assistant coach Vuyo Zangqa said no-nonsense chair Loyiso Dotwana had made it clear that home games were “non-negotiable”...

