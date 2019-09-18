Cooke Brothers ready for next Torpedo SwimRun

Jarryd and Keegan claimed second place overall in as many appearances

Adventure sports duo Jarryd and Keegan Cooke already have their sights set on the next installment of the Torpedo SwimRun after the pair claimed second place at the "Wild" race in Wilderness at the weekend.



The brothers, who took third place in the same event last year, said they had learned a lot from their experiences at the 2018 race. ..

