Siya Kolisi lifting World Cup would be 'hugely symbolic': Alan Solomons

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi receiving the Rugby World Cup trophy would be a "hugely symbolic moment" for the country, South African coaching guru Alan Solomons told AFP.

If the 28-year-old backrow forward, the first black player to captain South Africa at a World Cup, were to lift the Webb Ellis Cup on November 2, it would become one of the most iconic images in World Cup history.

It could even rival the picture of the white Springbok captain Francois Pienaar receiving the trophy in 1995 from South Africa's first black president Nelson Mandela in a country where rugby was considered a pillar of apartheid.

"Siya has done really well, he is a fabulous player and it would be fantastic for him to win the World Cup," said Solomons, who was assistant to Springbok coach Nick Mallett during the 1999 World Cup.

"It would be a great thing for the country to win and a hugely symbolic moment if he lifted the trophy.

"It would have positive connotations all round for the country and the people."

Solomons, who is director of rugby at English Premiership side Worcester Warriors, believes the final will be between the Boks and the two-time defending champions New Zealand but says this is the most open World Cup of all time.

"It is massively competitive," said the 69-year-old, who helped Mallett's Bok side win the 1998 Tri-Nations title and beat the All Blacks in the third-place play-off in 1999.

"In 1999 our pool games were a joke, we knew our first serious game would be England in the quarter-finals."

The Boks won that game in Paris 44-21 thanks to an astonishing five drop goals from Jannie de Beer.