How Chippa United reached an incredible 19 different coaches in eight years

Chippa United have now reached an incredible 19 different coaches following their parting of ways with Clinton Larsen yesterday and appointing Duran Francis as their interim mentor.

Since 2011 when they were campaigning in the National First Division (now called GladAfrica Championship)‚ Chippa have seen coaches come and go at a rapid rate.

Larsen’s eight-month stint with the Port Elizabeth-based side ranks him as the club’s second longest-serving mentor.

Dan Malesela‚ who’s now with TS Galaxy‚ was in charge longer than any other coach having been at the helm for 14 months from March 2016 – April 2017.

Towards the end of the 2016/17 campaign Malesela was placed on special leave‚ only to be reinstated.

The late Roger Sikhakhane had as many as five spells with the club.

When Chippa find their next permanent coach‚ that will make it 20 coaches in eight years.

Here are Chippa coaches since 2011:

Roger Sikhakhane

Manqoba Mngqithi

Julius Dube (caretaker)

Farouk Abrahams

Wilfred Mugeyi

Mark Harrison

Ian Palmer

Vladislav Heric

Kosta Papic

Ernst Middendorp

Mich d’Avray (caretaker)

Eddie Dyaloyi (caretaker)

Dan Malesela

Mbuyiselo Sambu (caretaker)

Teboho Moloi

Eric Tinkler

Joel Masutha

Clinton Larsen

Duran Francis (caretaker)