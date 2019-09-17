Faf de Klerk not expecting bad hair day in All Blacks showdown

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk said overseas experience could make all the difference for South Africa in this weekend's sizzling World Cup clash with New Zealand - and brushed off concerns about his long hair.

After two weeks of training in high humidity and temperatures, the Springboks have been left ripped and ready, although de Klerk deflected the idea his blonde, surfer-dude locks were a distraction in those conditions.

"I have thought about tying it back, but my dad is pretty conservative so I'm just a bit scared he might fly over and take me home," de Klerk joked ahead of Saturday's opening Pool B match against the two-time defending champions.

"It might help a bit to get a bit of salt in the hair and keep it back a bit, that always helps!"

The 27-year-old, capped 25 times by the Springboks, joined the exodus of South African players to Europe when he signed for English Premiership outfit Sale in 2017.

He and his current Bok coaches led by Rassie Erasmus credit the move with sharpening his decision-making and improving his kicking game.

The Boks claimed several big wins in 2018 and de Klerk's impact was recognised when he was nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year.

Standing 1.72m (5ft 7in) tall and weighing a stocky 88kg (13st 12lb), de Klerk has proved himself to be a feisty operator, combining slick distribution with a defensive game that punches well above his weight.