Eastern Province aim to bounce back in T20 semi against KZN Inland

Eastern Province acting coach Runeshan Moodley is confident his charges will only grow in confidence after qualifying for the semi-finals of the CSA Provincial T20 competition at the weekend.



Speaking ahead of the team's semi-final against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Moodley was full of praise for the performances of his side in the provincial competition, claiming three victories from their four matches, which included two bonus-point wins against South Western Districts and Northern Cape. ..

