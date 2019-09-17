'Dark destroyer' Dusautoir: All Black-flecked World Cup memories

Ex-France skipper Thierry Dusautoir enjoys a fabled World Cup history intertwined with New Zealand and is tipping the All Blacks to win a third successive tournament in Japan.

Dusautoir, now 37, scored France's try in the tight 2011 final won 8-7 by New Zealand.

Having captained France a record 56 times in his 80 appearances, the Ivory Coast-born flanker rated that loss as his stand-out World Cup memory.

"We were close to being world champions," Dusautoir told AFP in an interview.

"Very few players have the chance to play a World Cup, even fewer a final.

"But what pleased me most was the three-week knock-out phase. It was an exceptional adventure on a human level."

The long-time Toulouse forward was quick to play down his try in that final, saying it was the result of a collective team effort.

"I was just on hand to round off that period of dominance we had," he said.

"I hadn't done the hard work. I think people remind me of it because I crossed the line but it wasn't an exceptional thing: I was lucky to score because I didn't score many in my career, especially against the All Blacks!"

Dusautoir won broader fame when he made a staggering 38 tackles in the 20-18 quarter-final victory over then-favourites New Zealand in 2007.

"All records are there to be beaten. That said, it's been 12 years!" he joked, before adding: "Given the way rugby is developing, it will certainly be beaten.

"On the other hand, we hadn't touched the ball much in that game so I wouldn't really wish another team to go through that, facing up to that non-stop attack because it was hard not just physically but also on the nerves."