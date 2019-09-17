Coutinho expected to spark Bayern Champions League charge

As Bayern Munich launch their Champions League campaign against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday night, Bavarian hopes of reclaiming European club football's top prize rest to a large extent on the shoulders of Philippe Coutinho.

Following seven semi-final appearances in the last decade, the former Liverpool midfielder has been hailed as the man who can take Bayern the extra step in European football's flagship competition this season.

Last season's defeat to Liverpool in the last 16 sparked fears that Bayern's Champions League aura was fading.

The departure of veteran stars such as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben seemed to confirm the end of an era, but Coutinho's arrival on loan from Barcelona has prompted fresh hope that Bayern can be restored as one of the continent's most feared sides.

"There are always big expectations at Bayern and of course the Champions League is a goal," said Coutinho at his unveiling in August.

Many believe that the 27-year-old can inspire Bayern to their first Champions League title since 2013.

Earlier this month, his Brazil team-mate and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson told German newspaper Bild that Coutinho's arrival put Bayern among the title favourites this season.

Fellow Bayern midfielder Corentin Tolisso echoed that sentiment in an interview with Sky last month, saying that the loan signings of Coutinho and Croatian winger Ivan Perisic would be decisive for Bayern.

"Before those two arrived, we didn't necessarily have a team that was capable of winning the treble," said Tolisso.

"With this team, we can go very far in the Champions League. I think the title is possible."

Such expectations could weigh heavy on Coutinho, who is looking to reboot his career after struggling to hold down a first-team spot in a year and a half at Barcelona.