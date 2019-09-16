WATCH: Jabu Mahlangu and Josta Dladla go to war over who will win between SuperSport and Sundowns

MTN8 ambassadors Jabu Mahlangu and Josta Dladla paid a visit to the Tiso Blackstar offices ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday’s second legs of that competition’s semifinals.

Of course Mahlangu, who turned out for SuperSport United and is a brand ambassador for the Pretoria club, and Dladla, a former Mamelodi Sundowns star, could not agree on the result of Wednesday’s semifinal second leg Tswhane derby.