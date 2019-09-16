Schmidt's semi-final dream will be 'step too far' for Ireland: Ward

Joe Schmidt's dream of bowing out as Ireland coach after guiding them to their first Rugby World Cup semi-final is set to be dashed, Irish rugby great Tony Ward predicts.

In Japan, Schmidt will bring down the curtain on six years of remarkable success that have included two historic wins over world champions New Zealand and three Six Nations titles, including only their third Grand Slam in 2018.

The New Zealander is keen to erase the memory of the hugely disappointing quarter-final exit to Argentina in the 2015 World Cup.

However, Ward - regarded as one of Ireland's finest ever flyhalves - believes Schmidt will fall short of a last-four spot.

"That is a massive step and for me a step too far," Ward, 64, told AFP.

"We have a relatively easy pool, no disrespect to Scotland, but it is a given to qualify from that pool.

"But then we could not have got a worse draw for the quarter-finals. (We will face) either the Springboks who are definitely on the up, or New Zealand."

Ward, the inaugural European player of the year in 1979, says he fears Ireland will suffer most in the line-out, a facet of their game that was starkly exposed in the humiliating 57-15 thrashing by England last month.

"A potential weakness is the absence of Devin Toner and his importance to the line-out," said Ward.

"He has been sacrificed for this strategy of tight lock, first with Quinn Roux then now Jean Kleyn. The line-outs have been a problem."

Toner was the most controversial omission from the squad having started 50 of the 68 Tests Ireland have played under Schmidt. South Africa-born Kleyn only became eligible under the three-year residency rule in August.

"With Toner standing at almost seven feet he is very hard to miss and I fear if Ireland do not get their line-out in order their game could fall apart.

"But Rory Best is worth his place (as hooker) for what he brings to the side in terms of his captaincy - he is an excellent leader - and all-round work rate, including tackling."