Sport

SA Women lose to Spain

PREMIUM
By Amir Chetty - 16 September 2019

Despite his side’s 17-5 loss to the Spain Invitational XV in Despatch on Saturday, SA Select Women coach Eddie Myners was impressed by the determination they showed.

“I am a very happy man,” he said...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
One week to go! Springboks gear up for 2019 World Cup

Most Read

X