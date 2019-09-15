Russia 'trip' into World Cup ahead of tournament opener

Russia have 'tripped' into the Rugby World Cup according to head coach Lyn Jones, leaving them at a disadvantage against hosts Japan who they face in the tournament opener on Friday.

The Bears, ranked 20th in the world, reached the sport's quadrennial showpiece event for a second time after Spain, Belgium and Romania were disqualified in May 2018 for fielding ineligible players.

"We've tripped into this competition through other people's misdemeanours. We're late into this competition" Jones told AFP.

"We've basically fitted four years' work in one year. It comes with many challenges and inconsistencies but we're learning on the go.

"We've had one year to prepare whilst a team like Japan, who have known about their qualification for some years will have been preparing for around seven or eight years about this," the 55-year-old added.

Russia's preparation for the World Cup has included a heaviest ever Test defeat to Italy, 85-15, and losses at home to English club side Jersey and Irish province Connacht.