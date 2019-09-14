Pressure was 'horrendous' says World Cup winner Mark Andrews

As a member of the South Africa team that won the 1995 World Cup and was later immortalised in the Clint Eastwood film "Invictus", Mark Andrews is already assured of a place in rugby history.

"We were just out of isolation, Mandela was the new president, it was an opportunity to show the world who we were," Andrews told AFP.

South Africa had been released from sporting exile, prompted by years of apartheid government, in 1992 and Andrews, with his trademark headband, was a new breed of Springbok second row forward when he was fast-tracked into the team in 1994.

Not the cumbersome lump who had occupied that position in years gone by but an athletic ball-carrier whose handling owed much to his early career as a water-polo player.

As he looks back 24 years, though, to those heady days when Nelson Mandela was forging his 'rainbow nation', a shiver runs through him.

"I loved the World Cup up until the semi-finals," Andrews says. "Then I hated it. It was the most terrifying thing I have ever experienced."

The reason for the terror was coach Kitch Christie's decision, based on his desire for more height at the back of the line-out, to switch Andrews to number eight for the semi-final against France and the subsequent final against New Zealand.

"The last time I played eighthman I was 13! It was crazy. But Kitch said I reminded him of Morne du Plessis and that I could be as good as him.

"In the semi-finals I was up against (Laurent) Cabannes and (Abdelatif) Benazzi and in the final there was Josh Kronfeld and Zinzan Brooke.

"They weren't exactly beginners in their position. Zinzan was the best eighthman in the world.

"We were driving to practice on the Tuesday before the final and passed this massive newspaper billboard which had this big slogan: 'Will Andrews cost us the World Cup final?'

"To be 22 and have that pressure was horrendous. Thank God it worked out."