Newlands gives Chester Williams one final, poignant ovation at Bok star's funeral

Springbok legend Morne du Plessis said every member f the 1995 Springbok squad was exceptional, “but even among them, Chesi was distinctive”.

He spoke of Williams’ work ethic, and added “he was small of stature but had the brave heart of a lion” and that this was “even more apparent off the field than it was on the field”.

Some had made Williams a “poster boy” for transformation, but this had put enormous “responsibility and expectation” on the man.

Williams responded by letting his brilliance on the field stand as “an inspiration for millions of South Africans then and now”.

Du Plessis recalled walking through “the long, unforgiving tunnel” at Ellis Park on the day of the country’s World Cup win, and seeing Williams placing both his hands over that of Nelson Mandela, who was greeting everyone in the squad.

“That day did not solve our problems, but it changed many attitudes,” he said.