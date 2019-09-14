Kaizer Chiefs crash to Polokwane City for first defeat of season

Jabu Maluleke’s 16th-minute penalty strike exposed the cracks in an unconvincing performance by Kaizer Chiefs, who suffered their first Absa Premiership defeat of 2019-20 season in their fifth game at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Bob Marley’s Africa Unite, along with South African songs of peace, blared out of FNB’s powerful speakers in the half-time break after a message against attacks on foreigners.

Chiefs’ good start to the league season – winning three and drawing one from four – has swelled what can be a notoriously disappointing turnout at FNB to above 20,000.

The Amakhosi faithful turned out again on Saturday evening, but had to leave disappointed by a flatter performance from Ernst Middendorp’s men.

Zlatko Krmpotic’s workmanlike Polokwane were rewarded for putting in the graft, but would have been pleased to encounter a Chiefs side that seemed to lack grease on the wheels.

Chiefs enjoyed the possession and territory. But a lack of flow in being able to turn that into composed passing of the ball in the attacking third resulted in a lack of penetration.

It was Polokwane – as you would expect, looking for opportunities on the counterattack – who took the lead, earning their penalty against the run of play, but also profiting from opportunism and Chiefs being unable to find a higher gear.