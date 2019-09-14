Ghost of O'Connell no longer hangs over Ireland captain Best

Rory Best will lead Ireland out at the Rugby World Cup much more comfortable in his skin than when he first took over the captaincy from legendary lock Paul O'Connell, he told AFP.

The 37-year-old hooker succeeded O'Connell when the lock brought the curtain down on his Test career after the Irish lost to Argentina in the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals.

Now Best himself will retire at the end of the World Cup and bowed out in style in his last home Test at Lansdowne Road with victory over Wales last Saturday.

Best, who has 120 caps to his credit since making his debut in 2005, and head coach Joe Schmidt have overseen a remarkable few years for the Irish, including two historic wins over world champions New Zealand and the 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam. That was only the third in their history.

However, Best said it took him a while to become comfortable as skipper, such was the challenge of replacing a dominant character like O'Connell.

"Obviously taking over from someone like Paul O'Connell, who is a world-renowned captain and player is difficult," he said.

"The hardest thing at the start is not to kind of mimic him completely.

"You feel a bit under pressure at what he has done and feel a little bit of pressure to be the leader as he is conceived to be and try not to talk all the time."

Best, though, has grown into the job and his leadership qualities are much respected.

Irish rugby legend Tony Ward told AFP his excellent captaincy gives him the edge in retaining his place as first-choice hooker, despite some questioning his status after a poor performance by the Irish line-out in the humiliating 57-15 thrashing by England last month.

"Probably over the last three nearly four years I have become a lot more relaxed and confident in my leadership," said Best.

"I am also a lot happier and more confident to allow others to express their qualities and to utilise other captains we have in the squad."