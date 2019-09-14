England 'spurred' by 2015 World Cup flop, says Owen Farrell

England captain Owen Farrell said Saturday that memories of the team's horror World Cup four years ago will be a driving force as they seek redemption in Japan.

Farrell, part of the Stuart Lancaster-coached England side that became the first host nation to fail to reach the knockout stage, warned they were a different animal this time, and the players could not wait for the tournament to start after settling at their base in Miyazaki, southern Japan.

"It's obviously different - it's four years ago," said the Saracens flyhalf.

"A lot of work has been done since then but it will spur people on. What I can say is that we're in a very good place now. We're continuing to build and we're looking forward to this tournament - the lads can't wait to get going."

Prop Ellis Genge, who was not involved in the last World Cup, insisted this England team would not be paralysed by fear, revealing that coach Eddie Jones wants his players to try and play expansive rugby.

"He's definitely told us to just be ourselves," said Genge.

"Obviously we didn't have a great tournament last time, but he told us to express ourselves and keep playing the way we've been playing."

England, who have completed the Grand Slam and won another Six Nations title since Jones took over after their shambolic 2015 World Cup campaign, arrive in Japan in fine fettle after smashing title rivals Ireland 57-15 and thumping Italy 37-0 in their final two warm-up games.

They face Tonga in their opening match in Sapporo on September 22, before further Group C fixtures against the United States, Argentina and France as they look to emulate the England side that won the World Cup in 2003.