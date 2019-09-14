Chappell fires rare 59 in return to PGA Tour

Kevin Chappell made a scintillating return to the US PGA Tour on Friday, joining one of golf's most exclusive clubs by firing an 11-under-par 59 in the second round of The Greenbrier.

Chappell, who had back surgery 10 months ago and is playing his first tour event since last November, posted just the 11th sub-60 round on the US PGA Tour.

He had a chance to join Jim Furyk as the only players to card a 58 on tour, but his 11-foot birdie putt at the ninth, his last hole of the day, curled left at the hole.

"All in all couldn't be happier with where I'm at and more proud of myself to do what I did today," said Chappell, who finished the day on 10 under after 36 holes.

He was three off the lead shared by Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler and Robby Shelton.

"Ten months ago I was on the couch and couldn't walk," Chappell said, his voice breaking. "So many people had a lot to do with getting me back out here and getting me competitive.

"I haven't accomplished the goal yet," added the 2017 Texas Open winner. "There's a long weekend to go and win the golf tournament, but it's a step in the right direction."

Chappell's 11 birdies included a record-equalling nine in a row - matching the mark set by Mark Calcavecchia at the 2009 Canadian Open at Glen Abbey.