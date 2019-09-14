AmaZulu remain rooted to bottom after draw against Arrows

Nduduzo Sibiya’s first half penalty for Lamontville Golden Arrows was canceled out by a 58th minute spotkick for AmaZulu as the Durban derby at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday ended in a 1-1 stalemate in what was a classic game of two halves.

Arrows were full value for their half-time lead but under-pressure in their second stanza as AmaZulu came roaring back despite their lowly status on the log to pick up only their second point of the season.

It will offer coach Cavin Johnson a little relief with rumours of an imminent dismissal had he lost swirling around his head.

Arrows were immediately onto the attack against a cautious-looking AmaZulu, with the return of Sibiya to the line-up injecting even more energy into a side who already play like they are on hyper steroids.

Sibiya’s run down the left side and subsequent cross presented an early chance but AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha had to bravely put his body on the line to intercept the ball ahead of Lerato Lamola.