These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa

On Thursday 12 September the latest South African crime statistics were released in parliament. According to this report Toyota is currently the "most wanted" vehicle among hijackers with 5,200 of the Japanese cars taken between April 1 2018 and March 31 this year.

On the flipside, these are the five least hijacked vehicles reported during the same 12-month period – useful to know if you're keen on keeping a low profile.

1: Chrysler - 3

2: Volvo - 5

3: Jaguar - 8

4: GWM & Porsche - 9

5: Dodge - 12

According to the report hijackings in SA decreased by 1.8% in 2018/2019.