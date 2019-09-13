Temba Bavuma finds time to mull issues in troubled SA as T20 debut looms

On a clear day at Dharamshala’s wedding cake of a cricket ground you can see the Dhauladhar mountains — part of the Himalayas — looming out of the Kangra Valley.

The scene is as close to being on another planet as Mzansians can find. But while you can take the South African out of South Africa …

“It’s been daunting‚” Temba Bavuma said in the northern Indian city on Friday.

“We’re here trying to play for the people back home‚ but there are bigger issues affecting the nation. The whole issue with woman abuse‚ the xenophobic attacks — it’s scary.

“We also have wives. We’ve got women in our lives. The last thing we want is for women to get embroiled in all of that.

“We have friends who are foreigners‚ and the last thing you want to hear is that something has happened to them.

“So as a South African and as a Protea‚ on behalf of the guys we’d like to send a voice‚ a word of encouragement to the people back home.

“Let’s look after each other. As the Proteas we are diverse but united‚ and we’d like the same thing back home.”