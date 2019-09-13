Sport

SA Rugby pledge 'full cooperation' in racial assault probe against Eben Etzebeth

By AFP - 13 September 2019
Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth faces allegations that he insulted, assaulted and pointed a gun at a homeless man in Langebaan, Cape Town last week.
Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

South Africa's rugby body, SA Rugby, promised to cooperate fully with investigations after star lock Eben Etzebeth denied assaulting and racially abusing a homeless man in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

SA Rugby said it "will not tolerate acts of violence or racial abuse" and will take "appropriate action" once the investigation and legal process have unfolded.

"As good and law-abiding corporate citizens, SA Rugby have given our full cooperation in the Eben Etzebeth investigation and will continue to do so," a statement said.

"We stand by our earlier comments that we will not tolerate acts of violence or racial abuse. SA Rugby will take appropriate action once the legal investigation and process have concluded," it added.

Eben Etzebeth has already made oral representations to the SA Human Rights Commission but many have criticized SA Rugby for the manner in which his case is being handled.
Image: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

SA Rugby said it would "adhere to whatever is decided" by state prosecutors and the SA Human Rights Commission, who are handling the case.

Etzebeth, 27, was named in South Africa's squad just a day after allegations on social media that he insulted, assaulted and pointed a gun at a homeless man.

The 78-cap lock was interviewed by Human Rights Commission officials before flying out with the rest of the South African squad, who are among the favourites to win the World Cup in Japan.

"It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone as has been reported on social media," the 27-year-old said last month in a statement.

Former Springboks coach Peter de Villiers has said he will not support the SA team at the Rugby World Cup due to the manner in which SA Rugby is handling allegations of racial abuse against lock Eben Etzebeth.
Image: Duif Du Toit / Gallo Images / Getty Images

