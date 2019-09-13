SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has denied that the late Chester Williams had employment doors closed to him in South African rugby circles.

Alexander‚ who was at the PRO14 launch on Thursday in Hyde Park‚ Johannesburg said this in light of Maria Williams’s comments at her late husband’s memorial service on Wednesday.

Maria said the former Springbok‚ Western Province‚ the Golden Lions and Cats wing had to fight for positions in SA Rugby and doors weren’t open for him.

The 49-year-old Williams‚ who was part of the 1995 Rugby World Cup winning squad‚ passed away last week Friday because of a heart attack.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday with the official state funeral set to take place at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.