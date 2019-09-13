Legendary Springbok prop Os du Randt‚ who was part of the 1995 and 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning teams‚ will be inducted into rugby’s Hall of Fame in November.

Du Randt is in good company in 2019 induction class.

Fellow two-time Rugby World Cup winner Richie McCaw is also on the list along with former Auckland‚ Wales‚ British & Irish Lions and All Black coach Graham Henry.

The rest of the 2019 induction list includes former Samoa prop Peter Fatialofa‚ who played against Du Randt in 1995‚ Japan’s Shiggy Konno and Uruguayan loose forward Diego Ormaechea‚ who was the oldest man to compete at a Rugby World Cup at the age of 40 in 1999.

Du Randt is the 15th South African to gain the honour after Danie Craven‚ Fairy Heatlie‚ Benny Osler‚ Frik du Preez‚ Kitch Christie‚ Francois Pienaar‚ John Smit‚ Jake White‚ Danie Gerber‚ Hennie Muller‚ Joost van der Westhuizen‚ Morné du Plessis‚ Naas Botha and former president Nelson Mandela.

“This is a wonderful way to recognise the career of one of the best Springboks to ever don the green and gold‚” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“He is one of only a handful of players to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup twice‚ and the fact that he did it with an interval of 12 years between victories‚ speaks volumes about the man and his career.

“Os was revered as one of the best props of his generation and he anchored many scrums‚ not only for the Springboks‚ but also in the colours of the Cheetahs‚ whom he helped win their first Currie Cup title in 29 years in 2005; the Cats and the Bulls.

“He was the SA Rugby Player of the Year in 1997 and the Players’ Player of the Year in 2004‚ which points to his popularity amongst his peers and the South African rugby media. We are very proud of Os and he fully deserves to be recognised in this way.”