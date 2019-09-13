Uncapped Shubman Gill has gone to the top of South Africa’s homework pile for their men’s Test series in India next month.

Opening batter Gill was named in the squad on Thursday as a replacement for KL Rahul — who has gone 11 completed innings without reaching 50.

Gill‚ 20‚ probably cracked the nod by scoring 90 for India A in the first innings of a four-day match against South Africa A in Thiruvananthapuram this week.

He was bowled by Dane Piedt having faced 153 balls‚ but he was there for only eight deliveries in the second dig before being bowled by Lungi Ngidi.

That should help South Africa’s cause‚ what with Piedt and Ngidi both in their Test squad.

The visitors will also have access to a fair amount of first-hand intelligence on Gill thanks to the 27 Indian Premier League games he has played.

Imran Tahir and Dale Steyn have dismissed him at that level‚ and he has been involved in matches that have also featured Faf du Plessis‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Chris Morris‚ Heinrich Klaasen‚ JP Duminy and Ngidi.

The South Africans will also have noted that Jasprit Bumrah has been selected.