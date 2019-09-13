Discipline issues off the field impaired George Lebese fulfilling his potential at Kaizer Chiefs‚ Amakhosi legend Jabu Mahlangu has said.

Mahlangu also suggested another former Chiefs player‚ midfielder Pule Ekstein‚ struggled from similar issues.

Lebese – a bright attacking talent when he won league and cup doubles at Amakhosi in 2012-13 and 2014-15 under Stuart Baxter – finds his career in limbo as he seeks a club at age 30 having been released from his contract by Mamelodi Sundowns.

The skillful winger’s career has deteriorated since his move to Sundowns in August 2017.

He played just nine times domestically for the Brazilians‚ and also managed just seven league appearances for SuperSport United, where he spent the last six months of last season in a loan arrangement.

Even before leaving Chiefs‚ though‚ Lebese had gone from 20 league appearances in 2015-16 to 14 in 2016-17‚ raising questions over his work rate.