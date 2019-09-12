The SA Gymnastics Federation is celebrating the gold medal won by Olympic hopeful Caitlin Rooskrantz at the weekend.

The 17-year-old qualified fourth in the uneven bars at the FIG Challenge World Cup in Szombathely‚ Hungary‚ but then stepped up her game in the final to claim the victory.

“Caitlin is one of our Olympic high performance gymnasts who has displayed huge improvement in her results and is a great prospect for the future‚” the federation said in a statement on Thursday.

Caitlin’s hard work, and large support network of her family, club, district, Province, National Federation and IOC Scholarship has assisted her ability to compete internationally.