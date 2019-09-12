PE showjumpers excel at championships
A group of Port Elizabeth showjumpers has set their sights on the national stage after a successful outing at the Eastern Cape Championships recently.
Hosted by the Border Equestrian Club, the championships featured the best showjumpers from across the province doing battle for top honours. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.