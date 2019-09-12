Kaizer Chiefs fans will have to wait a little longer for the return to first-team action of goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Coach Ernst Middendorp‚ who was on Thursday named the Absa Premiership coach for the month‚ said the former Bafana Bafana number one is not yet 100 percent fit to be recalled to action.

Middendorp‚ who has guided Chiefs to three wins‚ one draw and ten points after their opening four matches‚ said Khune is training with the rest of his team-mates but there is an unspecified handicap that is delaying his return.

“He is fully at it at training but here and there is a handicap and it is where you have to maintain and look into bringing 100 percent level‚” said Middendorp.