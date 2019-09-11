Team spirit will make the difference, says acting EP head coach Runeshan Moodley

Eastern Province ready for CSA Provincial T20 Cup battle in Kimberley

PREMIUM

Eastern Province acting head coach Runeshan Moodley believes his side will be contenders for the title as the squad heads to Kimberley for the CSA Provincial T20 Cup starting on Friday.



Moodley, who is standing in for regular coach Piet Botha, who is currently on duty with the South Africa A side, is confident that the blend of youth and experience in the side will make them a danger if everything comes together on the field. ..

