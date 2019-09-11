Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca has warned his teammates not to expect Cote d’Or to be easy prey when they face the little-known side in the Champions League in Seychelles on Saturday.

The former Bafana Bafana defender said Cote d’Or have got nothing to lose and while Sundowns appear to be carrying too many guns for the Indian Ocean islanders to handle‚ the visitors would do very well to exercise extreme caution in the first leg second round tie.

“At the end of the day it is a Champions League match and you know that anything is possible‚” Ngcongca said.

“People are saying that Cote d’Or is not one of the strong teams in the competition but we can’t go there and undermine them.

"We must be professional enough in our work and try to finish the game there so that when we come back home it is no risk at all.”

Ngcongca said coach Pitso Mosimane have to remain structured and bury their chances if they are to win convincingly away from home.

“If we want to finish the job there‚ we must be structured and take our chances‚" he said.

"We have prepared well like we always do and I think we will be okay.

"The guys know how to play Champions League matches and we have learned from past experiences when we played against so-called small teams‚ and we did not take our chances.”

Sundowns have two matches in four days when they return from Seychelles and they face city neighbours SuperSport United in the semifinals of the MTN8 and Maritzburg United in a league match.

“It is important for us to finish the job in Seychelles and take the pressure off when we come back because we have two games in quick succession‚" he said.

"Our heavy programme demands one to be professional by handling yourself properly on and off the field and look after your body.”

“Sometimes we have two games a week‚ so good rest is important and you have to follow the programme.

"I always tell the younger players about the importance of handling yourself properly because they get carried away when they start seeing their faces on TV.

"It is our job as senior players to guide them‚ we know these things because we have been there.

"Some of the players take our advice but others don’t‚ at the end of the day it is up to an individual.”