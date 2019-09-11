Djibouti defy odds, Zimbabwe survive scare and Rwanda set record

Djibouti triumphed unexpectedly, Zimbabwe survived a scare and Rwanda created a record as the first round of African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar concluded on Tuesday.

French coach Julien Mette was hired by Djibouti recently and promised to restore the "dignity" of a national team used to heavy losses.

It did not take him long to succeed as a 0-0 draw in eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) earned the "Shoremen of the Red Sea" a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Forcing a goalless draw in Manzini completed an amazing turnaround for the tiny Horn of Africa nation, who were crushed 8-1 overall by the then Swaziland in a 2018 World Cup eliminator.

"Officials did not speak to me about qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, the African Nations Championship or the World Cup," Mette told the FIFA website.

"All he (the president of the national football federation) wanted was to stop losing 5-0 and 6-0 and I said I would definitely bring him that dignity."

Ranked 195th of 211 football nations, Djibouti must now wait for the second round draw, which will include the teams ranked 1 to 26, who received first round byes.

The 40 survivors will be split into 10 groups of four with the winners advancing to a final two-leg stage to decide which five African teams go to Qatar.

In Harare, Khama Billiat scored two minutes into stoppage to hand Zimbabwe a 3-1 win over minnows Somalia, whose solitary-goal first leg win proved insufficient to survive.

A dramatic finish to the return match saw Marshall Munetsi give Zimbabwe a second leg lead 13 minutes from time only for Omar Abdullah Mohamed to equalise.

Zimbabwe had to score at least twice to avoid a shock exit and Knox Mutizwa, direct from a free kick, and Billiat with a hard close-range shot netted for a dramatic victory.