The musical chairs that have become the world rugby rankings over the last month or so are a little out of tune with reality.

Three teams have ascended to the top of the pile in as many weeks which for some may represent the vibrancy and dynamism of the system‚ but for others the rankings‚ especially the top places‚ is a fool’s paradise in the months and weeks leading up to the Rugby World Cup (RWC) that kicks off next Friday.

New Zealand‚ Wales‚ New Zealand again and Ireland have held the top spot over the last five weeks and former England RWC winner Will Greenwood believes there’s an easy way of restoring order.

“I think they’ve got to throw out world rankings for RWC warm-up games.

"I think after the Rugby Championships finishes you leave it until the RWC. World rankings during this period offer nothing to people‚” said the former England World Cup-winning centre.

The proponents of a rankings moratorium will argue that the world rankings are hardly in the deliberations of head coaches as they plot and scheme in the months leading up to the RWC.