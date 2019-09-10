Madibaz back to winning ways against UWC in Varsity Netball

Home side Madibaz worked their way to a 63-44 win over a spirited UWC in their Varsity Netball clash at Madibaz Indoor Sports Centre on Monday.

The round four clash was seen as a must-win for Madibaz in front of their home crowd. The first quarter, with the speed of eventual FNB Man of the Match and fan favourite Jami-Leigh Goeda and the height of Jody Vorster took Madibaz into a commanding lead of 15-6 to show their intent.

The second quarter was much of the same. The height advantage of the Madibaz defence, with MTN Interceptor of the match, Philene van Niekerk, forcing UWC into mostly long-range efforts from Wimpy Moment Maker Jami Vermeulen and Namibian Vendijhonga Katjaimo, meaning they were less clinical inside the ring but still sinking most of their shots.

Although there were spirited efforts from UWC, it was point for point and Madibaz held onto a lead of 27-15 going into half-time.

Half-time saw Madibaz making a few changes to their side, with UWC seeing that as an opportunity to take their Powerplay immediately after, outscoring the hosts during it. It wasn’t enough, though, as Madibaz held their 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

It was all about pushing for the bonus point in the final quarter for Madibaz, achieving it with 10 mins left on the board.

From thereon out, it was routine for Madibaz to finish off their opponents and work on their goal difference with Kovsies looming ahead for them during the bumper weekend next up in Pretoria.

