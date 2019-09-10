Kings learn lessons in warm ups

PREMIUM

Lessons have been learnt on attack and defence during pre-season warm ups which will prove valuable when the Guinness PRO14 season kicks off, Isuzu Southern Kings assistant coach Vuyo Zangqa said.



Former Blitzboks assistant Zangqa has returned to the Eastern Cape from Germany to bolster the Kings’ coaching resources ahead of the new season...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.