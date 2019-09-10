Harry Kane to start but Gareth Southgate plans changes against Kosovo

Gareth Southgate will start with in-form striker Harry Kane against Kosovo on Tuesday, but the England manager plans to make several changes for the Euro 2020 qualifier.

England captain Kane hit a hat-trick in the 4-0 rout of Bulgaria on Saturday as Southgate's men made it three successive Group A victories.

The Tottenham striker looks back to his best after recovering from the ankle injuries which plagued him last season.

It was suggested Southgate might want to rest Kane to avoid over-working him ahead of a busy period for club and country.

But while Southgate said he would freshen his side up at St Mary's, Kane is untouchable after his strong start to the campaign.

"I don't think you can have a player that is undroppable, because that is a dangerous route for any team and it is not a healthy position for a player," Southgate told reporters on Monday.

"It is safe to say we won't be dropping him for tomorrow. His level of performance is so high that dropping him would be a rare occurrence.