Georgia out to 'scare a few people' says Rowntree

Georgia will not win the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Of that we can be certain. But according to their English forwards coach Graham Rowntree, the Lelos intend to leave their mark on this year's edition.

"We want to scare a few people," the 48-year-old Rowntree told AFP.

"We want the opportunities to rise to the occasion, we want to prove ourselves at the top table.

"Georgia won two games in 2015 to ensure automatic qualification for this World Cup and we want to do the same this time.

"Obviously we have Wales and Australia in the pool so it's going to be difficult against them and that means we have to look at beating Uruguay and Fiji."

The Georgians open their campaign against the Welsh in Toyota City on September 23 and then go on to face Uruguay, whom they will back themselves to beat, and Fiji before facing the Wallabies in their final pool D game on October 11.

It is the game against Fiji in Higashiosaka on October 3, that looks like being the Lelos' own World Cup final.

"It won't be easy. Fiji beat the (New Zealand) Maoris in July -- that is going to be a huge one for us," says Rowntree.

If an appearance in the quarter-finals seems unlikely then the forward march of rugby in Georgia is set to take another big step forward.

Rowntree's appointment in September last year came as something of a surprise.