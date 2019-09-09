Pitso Mosimane joins Twitter: ‘I’ve been holding off for a long time'
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has joined Twitter, after “holding off for a long time”.
Mosimane explained in a video why he had joined the social media platform and also revealed that he could not use his name as a handle.
“Hi everyone, this is Pitso Mosimane speaking. I have been holding off for a long time, now I’ve relented. I am on social media and this is my social media account,” said the four-times Absa Premiership-winning coach.
Hello Africa! I am finally on @Twitter. This is my OFFICIAL ACCOUNT. @TheRealPitso. pic.twitter.com/NiPBpQFvmD— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) September 7, 2019
Mosimane revealed that he couldn't use his name as a handle because of fake accounts.
“No use of my image or trademarked logo is permitted on these fake zama zama accounts,” he said.
THIS IS MY ACCOUNT. I COULDNT EVEN GET MY OWN NAME AS A HANDLE! NO USE OF MY IMAGE OR TRADEMARKED LOGO IS PERMITTED ON THESE FAKE ZAMA ZAMA ACOUNTS! TO ALL THOSE WITH FAKE ACCOUNTS OF ME!!!! pic.twitter.com/T0iKnCSogz— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) September 7, 2019
The account, @TheRealPitso, so far follows 65 people and has garnered more than 24,000 followers.
Reactions
The reactions almost broke the internet, as welcome messages poured in. Here's a snapshot.