Pitso Mosimane joins Twitter: ‘I’ve been holding off for a long time'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has joined Twitter, after “holding off for a long time”.

Mosimane explained in a video why he had joined the social media platform and also revealed that he could not use his name as a handle.

“Hi everyone, this is Pitso Mosimane speaking. I have been holding off for a long time, now I’ve relented. I am on social media and this is my social media account,” said the four-times Absa Premiership-winning coach.