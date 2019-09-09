Sport

Caster Semenya turns to soccer but says she is still a runner

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 09 September 2019
Caster Semenya has joined Johannesburg-based women’s club JVW FC.
Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya says taking up soccer does not mean she is giving up running. 

The athlete, who is currently banned from defending her world 800m title amidst a legal battle over taking testosterone-reducing drugs, recently joined Johannesburg-based women’s club JVW FC.

The club, owned by Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk, said Semenya began training with the team last week, but won’t be registered to play league games until next year

In a statement, Semenya said she was grateful for the opportunity.

“I appreciate the love and support I already get from the team. I am looking forward to this new journey and hopefully I can contribute as much as I can to the club,” she said.

Taking to Twitter, Semenya said: “Being a footballer doesn't mean I'm no longer a track and field athlete. Just making things clear."

