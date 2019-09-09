Card curse strikes Kings again

PREMIUM

The curse of ill discipline, which cost the Isuzu Southern Kings dearly last season, struck again in their warm-up clash against Namibia in Walvis Bay on Saturday.



After 55 minutes the Kings were reduced to 13 men after Bobby de Wee received a yellow card and Thembelani Bholi a red in a hard-fought battle which the “Biltongboere” won 21-17...

