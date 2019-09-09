Card curse strikes Kings again
The curse of ill discipline, which cost the Isuzu Southern Kings dearly last season, struck again in their warm-up clash against Namibia in Walvis Bay on Saturday.
After 55 minutes the Kings were reduced to 13 men after Bobby de Wee received a yellow card and Thembelani Bholi a red in a hard-fought battle which the “Biltongboere” won 21-17...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.