France, Portugal back on track, England cruise in Euro 2020 qualifiers

France and Portugal got their Euro 2020 qualification campaigns back on track with impressive wins over Balkan pair Albania and Serbia that boosted the world and European champions chances of making next summer's tournament.

France moved back top of Group H with a 4-1 thumping of Albania thanks to a Kingsley Coman's first international goals in more than three years and further strikes from Olivier Giroud and substitute Jonathan Ikone at the Stade de France.

Iceland briefly led the standings after beating Moldova 3-0 earlier in the day, but were joined on 12 points by Didier Deschamps side and Turkey, who needed a last minute Ozan Tufan strike to edge Andorra 1-0, with the French on top on goal difference.

"The balance sheet is very positive. We could have won by more," said Deschamps.

"We did what we had to do, even if we relaxed a bit at the end."

The easy win was a good end to a night that started off in bizarre fashion, with the match kicking off late after the hosts mistakenly played the Andorran anthem, leading to the bemused Albanian players refusing to play until the right tune was played.

"It was a big thing. The players said they wouldn't start without the right anthem," said Albania's Italian coach Edoardo Reja.