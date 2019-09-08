Cheika hails Wallabies camaraderie as 'closest he's seen' for World Cup

Australia coach Michael Cheika says his close-knit Wallabies squad are exactly where he wants them to be and bubbling with spirit as they head to the Rugby World Cup.

The two-time World Cup winners fly to Japan on Sunday after a scratchy 34-15 win against Samoa in Sydney featuring a mostly second-string side.

But Cheika was pleased it had left him with a selection dilemma for the Wallabies' opening game against Fiji on September 21.

"You want to have as many players as possible competing for the spots, it's exactly where you want to be going into the tournament," Cheika said.

"I think we have a really good atmosphere in the team, where players all compete with each other and then once one gets selected, the other one works with him to make sure the right outcome comes in the game."

Only three players from their Bledisloe Cup defeat to New Zealand last month were risked in the starting side on Saturday - Adam Coleman, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Marika Koroibete.