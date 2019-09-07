‘We are still struggling with James Small’s untimely death and now Chester’: Kobus Wiese

Former Springbok lock Kobus Wiese says Chester Williams, who died of a heart attack on Friday, was an integral part of the team’s success when they won the 1995 World Cup on home soil.

Williams missed the early stages of the 1995 tournament through injury but returned to the squad for the quarterfinals. He immediately scored four tries against Samoa as the Boks advanced to the semis and ultimately to the final, where they beat New Zealand.

Williams was the only black player in the team and his inclusion helped galvanise the nation’s support behind the Springboks.