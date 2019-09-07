Sport

WATCH | 'No matter the skin colour': Chester Williams's powerful pre-World Cup interview

By MultimediaLIVE - 07 September 2019

Springbok winger Chester Williams died on Friday evening, aged 49.

Williams, who was the coach of the University of the Western Cape's rugby team at the time of his death, was the only black player in the victorious 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning side.

In a powerful interview before the tournament, Williams spoke about how he hoped his selection to the national team would inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

