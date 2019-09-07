Sport

'Rugby and beer – I'll keep you posted': Chester Williams's last messages to SA

By Jessica Levitt - 07 September 2019
Chester Williams poses with a representative of Norman Goodfellows in a picture he shared on Twitter on Friday.
Image: Twitter/Chester Williams

Former Springbok wing Chester Williams, who died of an apparent heart attack on Friday, was headed to Japan in just a few weeks' time for the start of the Rugby World Cup.

On his Twitter page, he detailed how he was not only going for the rugby tournament, but also to promote his beer, Chester's Lager.

Earlier on Friday, Williams, 49, had posted video footage of himself preparing boxes of his beer for distribution.

"Good morning. I'm going to be in Japan for the beginning of the RWC not only [to] watch rugby [but] most importantly to promote Chester's IPA Beer. I will keep you posted with both rugby and Chester's IPA Beer," he tweeted just a day before he died.

The University of the Western Cape, where Williams was a rugby coach, confirmed his death on Friday.

University spokesperson Gasant Abarder said Williams had been excited to travel to Japan.

In the days leading up to his death, Williams had not only expressed his excitement about his beer but also spoken about violence against women and children in SA.

Williams was part of the Springbok team that won the Rugby World Cup in 1995. He has been hailed as a unifying force in sport in SA.

