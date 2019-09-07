Josh Hazlewood strikes as Australia look to retain Ashes

Josh Hazlewood strengthened Australia's grip on the fourth Test at Old Trafford with a trio of England wickets late on Friday's third day.

England were 200-5 when bad light ended play shortly before the scheduled close, still 297 behind Australia's imposing 497-8 declared built on star batsman Steve Smith's commanding double century.

Fast bowler Hazlewood has so far taken 4-48 in 20 overs, with England now needing a further 98 runs just to avoid the follow-on.

Ben Stokes, whose unbeaten century took England to a stunning one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley, was seven not out and Jonny Bairstow two not out.

England were making steady progress during a third-wicket partnership of 141 between Rory Burns (81) and captain Joe Root (71).

But Hazlewood removed both well-set batsmen before bowling Jason Roy in a superb burst of 3-15 in 27 balls.

Hazlewood's haul followed on from his nine-wicket match return at Headingley, with the 28-year-old quick arguably in the best form of his injury-plagued career.

"It's up there," he told reporters after stumps. "I've been consistent in the last two-and-a half Tests. The body feels fresh.

"I am bowling a lot of deliveries at off stump and on the pads due to my action. It's only a little change but I have worked hard on it."

Hazlewood was ably assisted by fellow paceman Pat Cummins, unlucky not to take a wicket on Friday.

"Patty rarely bowls a bad spell to be honest," Hazlewood said. "He just gets better every time he bowls."

Defeat in Manchester would end England's chances of regaining the Ashes at 2-1 down with one to play in a five-Test series.

"We probably wouldn't have liked to lose a couple of wickets at the end but I think we are only a couple of partnerships away (from avoiding the follow-on)," said left-handed opener Burns after his third score of fifty or more this Ashes.

Rain meant there was no play before lunch.

England resumed on 23-1, with Burns 15 not out and nightwatchman Craig Overton three not out.