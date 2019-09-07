Hamilton hopeful for Italian GP after staying with Leclerc in practice

Lewis Hamilton admitted he was surprised at staying on Charles Leclerc's tail in Friday's rain-hit free practice for the Italian Grand Prix after the Formula One champion finished just 0.068 seconds behind his Ferrari rival.

Hamilton had forecast that his Mercedes team would struggle to match Ferrari's pace on their home track, but he ended the day believing qualifying and Sunday's race will be closely-fought.

"It's not a massive amount different to how it was at the last race," said Hamilton.

"Obviously, they are quite quick in a straight line, but we're quite strong on race pace... Actually, it looks that we are perhaps a little closer on single lap pace so we may have a fight."

In-form Leclerc completed a 'double top' clean sweep for Ferrari by winning both sessions, delivering a best lap of one minute and 20.978 seconds in the afternoon as he and Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel sandwiched Hamilton between them.

"It's a good day of course, to be first and first, but I believe it looks better on paper than it actually is," Leclerc said.

"What we have done is not the real picture of everything," he added.

Four-time champion Vettel was third, two-tenths of a second down on Leclerc's best and ahead of Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes with Max Verstappen and his new Red Bull team-mate Alexander Albon taking fifth and sixth.

"It definitely is surprising. Honestly, I just didn't know what to expect this weekend, apart from them being quick on the straight, which they are, but there are enough corners in which we're able to gain it back," added Hamilton.

"They're not really that quick through the corners, so it kind of balances out. I still think it's going to be a really hard race, but we are on a similar level."