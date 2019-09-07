Dutch delight as De Jong and Wijnaldum sink 'tired' Germany

Germany coach Joachim Loew said his team played below their best after goals from Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum saw the Netherlands inflict a 4-2 defeat on their old rivals in Hamburg on Friday.

A goal down for much of the game, the Dutch fought back in an explosive second half, as the two neighbours renewed their rivalry again in their fourth meeting in the last 11 months.

"We are disappointed with the result but the Netherlands were the better side," said Loew.

"We played below our technical level and lost possession a lot. That allowed them to apply pressure."

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman said the Germans had looked "tired", and had only taken the lead because his side had made errors.

Koeman's side came into the game under pressure. Three points from their opening two games meant that defeat would see them slip nine points adrift of the automatic qualification spots in Group C.

Germany, by contrast, were in good spirits. A 3-2 win over the Dutch in Amsterdam last March had dispelled the last of their World Cup blues, and Joachim Loew's new-look young side arrived in Hamburg brimming with confidence.

Serge Gnabry, a key player in the team's revival whom Loew had declared undroppable ahead of the game, gave his side the lead with a poacher's finish on nine minutes.