Cummins strikes to leave Australia on verge of keeping Ashes

Pat Cummins took two wickets in two balls, including England captain Joe Root for a golden duck, to leave Australia on the brink of retaining the Ashes at Old Trafford on Saturday.

England were 18-2 in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day of the fourth Test, still needing a further 365 runs on Sunday's last day to reach a target of 383.

"They're coming out alright at the moment!," Cummins told Sky Sports. "I'm feeling okay. One big final push tomorrow."

By contrast, Australia require eight wickets to seal a win that would see the holders keep the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in a five-Test series.

The most England have made in the fourth innings to win a Test was the 362/9 they posted in their series-levelling success last time out at Headingley, where Ben Stokes's stunning 135 not out and the resistance of No 11 Jack Leach secured a remarkable one-wicket victory.

Earlier, Steve Smith's remorseless run-glut continued as he made 82 - his lowest score this series - in Australia's second innings of 186-6 declared.

Rory Burns and Root had shared a partnership of 141 while making 81 and 71 respectively in England's first-innings 301, but on Saturday they were both out for nought in the first over of England's chase.

Left-handed opener Burns, looking to turn Cummins's third ball legside, got a leading edge and was caught at short cover by Travis Head.

Next ball a brilliant delivery that nipped away off the seam and clipped the top of off stump saw Root bowled by Cummins for his third nought of the series and second golden duck.

Cummins was on a hat-trick, with the struggling Jason Roy next in but the World Cup winner responded with a solid forward defensive shot and he was eight not out at stumps, with Joe Denly unbeaten on 10.