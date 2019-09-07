Cricket South Africa (CSA) declared a loss of R200m for the 2018 to 2019 financial year at their Annual General Meeting that took place at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

The organisation‚ which works on a four-year cycle where money is made off tours like India‚ Australia and England‚ and lost when the other nations visit South Africa‚ declared revenue of R929m against expenses of R1.2-billion.

South Africa hosted Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the 2018-19 summer‚ while last year‚ India and Australia were the tourists.

CSA generated R350m in the 2017-18 financial year as compared to the R159m loss in the previous financial year.

CSA’s cash reserves‚ amounting to R850m‚ means the organisation is still on relatively healthy financial footing.

CSA’s president Chris Nenzani will also serve an extra year as the organisation’s president‚ meaning he’ll only step down at next year’s annual general meeting (AGM).